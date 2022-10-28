Shaq Barrett ruled out with an ankle injury after leaving on a cart

The Buccaneers entered the game banged up. They are more banged up now.

Edge rusher Shaq Barrett was helped off the field with 12:13 remaining in the third quarter. He injured his left ankle on an 11-yard run by Gus Edwards.

Barrett was unable to put weight on his leg as he was helped off the field, and he took a cart to the locker room from the sideline.

The Bucs quickly ruled him out.

The Bucs entered the game without receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), tight end Cameron Brate (neck) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot).

The Ravens ruled out tight end Mark Andrews, who left in the first half with a shoulder injury and didn’t return. He initially was questionable to come back in.

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman, who entered with a foot injury, is in the training room being checked for an unspecified injury, according to the Amazon Prime broadcast.

