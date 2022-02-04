Shaq Barrett confident the Bucs can remain contenders without Tom Brady

Tom Brady retired this week and it’s unclear what the Buccaneers will do at quarterback next season, but a couple of Brady’s former teammates expressed confidence that the team will be able to remain successful however things play out.

Left guard Ali Marpet said from the Pro Bowl that “the talent is there” when discussing the makeup of the roster and that there “will be continued success” because of the core that has propelled the team to a Super Bowl win and division title over the last two years. Edge rusher Shaq Barrett shared a similar opinion about what lies ahead for the team.

“We most definitely are still going to be contenders,” Barrett said, via the team’s website. “We’ve still got a lot of guys on the team who are hungry to have a taste of being in the playoffs, to have a taste of winning a Super Bowl. And I know the front office guys, they loved having a taste of the success that we had. So if anything, it’s a replication. Whoever it takes, we’re going to get those guys, and then the guys are going to make it happen, whatever we have to do. The offense has got to pick it up, the defense has got to pick it up, the special teams — whatever it is, we’re going to make it happen.”

Barrett conceded that “trying to find somebody to replace Tom Brady is impossible,” but he believes the team around the unknown quarterback will be good enough to keep the team in the mix. Those outside the organization might not have the same level of confidence until they see who will be at the helm of the offense.

