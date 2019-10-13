Shaq Barrett active in London

The Buccaneers will have linebacker Shaq Barrett for Sunday’s game against the Panthers in London.

Both teams turned in their lists of inactive players for the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff on Sunday morning and Barrett’s name is not on Tampa’s list. Barrett was a late addition to the injury report as a limited participant in Friday’s practice because of an oblique injury and he was listed as questionable to play.

Safety Mike Edwards and running back T.J. Logan were also listed as questionable. Both will play while wide receiver Breshad Perriman, linebacker Jack Cichy, linebacker Noah Dawkins, guard Alex Cappa, tackle Demar Dotson, defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor and tight end Tanner Hudson have been scratched.

Panthers safety Eric Reid and linebacker Shaq Thompson are active after being listed as questionable on Friday. Cornerback Donte Jackson won’t play after getting the same tag.

Tackle Greg Little, quarterback Cam Newton, defensive end Christian Miller, guard Trai Turner and defensive back Natrell Jamerson were ruled out on Friday. Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. is Carolina’s other inactive player.