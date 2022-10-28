Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett has an Achilles injury.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles announced the injury in his postgame interview.

Barrett will undergo an MRI on Friday to confirm the tear, but Achilles injuries are easily diagnosed.

“It doesn’t look good,” Bowles said.

Barrett, who had four tackles, three for loss, and a sack before leaving, left the locker room on crutches and wearing a boot, Sara Walsh of NFL Media reports.

He was injured on an 11-yard run by Gus Edwards with 12:13 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bucs entered the game with a host of injuries to receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), tight end Cameron Brate (neck) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot).

Shaq Barrett has an Achilles injury that “doesn’t look good” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk