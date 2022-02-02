Shaq has a $100,000 bet for LaMelo Ball

Shaquille O’Neal is daring LaMelo Ball to call his shot.

Ball, the Charlotte Hornets’ budding superstar, was invited Tuesday to play in the NBA’s Rising Stars competition during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland and joined the NBA on TNT crew later that night.

During a live interview, Candace Parker referenced Ball’s 2016 viral moment as a high schooler in Chino Hills, Calif., when he dribbled the ball to halfcourt, pointed to the floor and swished 46-foot shot. If he does it again in the Rising Stars game, Shaq will pay him $50,000, she said.

Shaq interjected.

“I got 100 (thousand dollars),” the four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer said.

“I definitely gotta go for it now then,” Ball replied. “I gotta point, too? We’ll see.”

And so will we.

The Rising Stars games will be Feb. 18 and this year will follow a new format with a 3-on-3 tournament featuring 12 NBA rookies, 12 second-year players and four players from the NBA’s G League Ignite.