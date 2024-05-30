Shapiro Administration sponsors NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration announced that it will serve as the race entitlement sponsor for the annual NASCAR Cup Series event at the Pocono Raceway later this Summer.

According to the Governor’s Office, the 160-lap, 400-mile race will be called “The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA”. The administration says this will provide national and international exposure to the Keystone State and its new tourism brand through NASCAR’s wide audience.

It is unclear what the duration or cost of this new sponsorship is for the state, which launched the Great American Getaway tourism campaign earlier this month. This also isn’t the first time a statewide travel initiative has sponsored a NASCAR race; the “Enjoy Illinois 300” runs this weekend in Madison, Illinois.

“NASCAR Cup Series races are some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world, and nobody does it better than Pennsylvania,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “Every year, I love coming to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ to watch some of the best drivers and crews in the world navigate those three turns. Here in the Commonwealth, we have it all – from top tier sports and events, award-winning restaurants, incredible hikes and state parks, and the most important historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history. This year, Pennsylvania tourism is taking the driver’s seat at the Pocono Raceway.”

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is going to be televised live on the USA Network, in addition to being broadcast on SiriusXM and MRN starting at 2:30 p.m. E.T. on July 14.

The race is also going to be broadcast in more than 29 languages across 195 countries.

“Having the opportunity to shine a light on tourism in Pennsylvania while helping Governor Shapiro, Secretary Siger and the entire DCED team launch a new brand is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our team,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Sixty percent of our fans and partners travel to Pennsylvania from out of state so being able to showcase the Pocono Mountains and launch ‘The Great American Getaway’ is something you aren’t often afforded the privilege of doing. We can’t wait to show off the Commonwealth and continue driving tourism for this great state of ours.”

This isn’t the first time that Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration has teamed up with Pocono Raceway. Back in June 2023, Pocono Raceway stepped up to provide a NASCAR Jet Dryer to help keep the reconstruction of I-95 on track, following its sudden collapse.

