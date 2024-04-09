SHAPING UP: Riders bounce back from slow start with 8-2 stretch

Apr. 9—For the second straight season, Hulbert Riders baseball head coach John Rozell has had a brand new team.

In 2023, Rozell was in his first year as head coach of the Riders and 'chasing wins' according to the second-year Rider.

This season, the Riders had some losses they weren't expecting. With only four seniors returning from last season, Rozell has had to rely on a lot of underclassmen for production.

This season the Riders have just two juniors and one senior who is currently on the shelve.

"Last year, it was my first year and that was just getting familiar, we had some turnover and had some guys not come out and play. Three of our major contributors are freshmen, but high school is a whole other thing than junior high," Rozell said. "We have been pitching really well, our defense is still suspect at times. We have some guys that strike out a lot. We are starting to swing the bats a lot better. We have our highs and lows but we are getting more comfortable."

The high turnover for Rozell's squad was reflected in their 1-7 start.

Over that span, the Riders lost six of their games by more than 5 runs. During that start, the Riders' lone win was a 13-3 victory over the Chouteau Wildcats.

Early in the season, the Riders were struggling, but after winning the second game of a series against Colcord, the Riders have been hot going 8-2 to improve their record to 9-9.

"Part of the 1-7 start was improving. Last year we were chasing wins, but this year we have been sending them out there and you can see the fruits with our 8-2 run," Rozell said.

During that turnaround, the Riders' pitching has improved from some early season troubles to being a commanding force for the Riders this season. According to Rozell, the Riders have one of the best one-two punches in the area in Ethan Thompson and Logan Beeler.

After a slow start, junior Thompson has locked in to become one of the best strike-out pitchers in the state.

The junior struggled with hitting batters early in the season but has those free passes under control.

"He struggled with his control early on and was hitting a lot of batters. I was looking last night he is leading the state in all classes. He is trusting his stuff more and his velocity is picking up," Rozell said. "I think that we have two big arms that are well-known around the state. Our two arms will match up with anyone."

Behind the plate, Thompson is caught by one of the best defensive catchers in the area and the Riders' three-hole hitter. The sophomore was another Rider who started the season on the slower side but has picked it up recently.

"I am finding out he is a slow starter, but he is really coming on," Rozell said. "He always does his job. He hit a big home run for us against Roland. Just a big run producer, just a very explosive bat. He is just really a smart baseball mind."

The slow start to the season might force the Riders on the road during the District Playoffs but are hoping the recent hot stretch will propel them into a home series.

Rozell expects the schedules to come out later this week.

Until districts start, the Riders will have Ketchum at home at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9. HHS will have two tournaments to prepare them for the upcoming playoffs.

"I expect to keep some momentum. We play in a tough tournament this weekend and another one next weekend," Rozell said. "I do that to prepare us for playoffs. I think we should have some success, but I expect good momentum heading into districts. We started off slowly, We are young and inexperienced, I think we can have a good game followed by some bad."

At the time of publication the Riders holds a 9-9 record with the District playoffs coming up in a few weeks.

