Shannon, Yeboah named UI athletes of the year

Jun. 18—CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rose Yeboah were named Illinois' Dike Eddleman Male and Female Athlete of the Year, respectively, Tuesday morning. Shannon was an All-Big Ten and All-American guard for the Illini men's basketball team, while Yeboah was a national champion high jumper for the women's track and field program.

Shannon was the No. 3 scorer in the country at 23 points per game. That average — the highest at Illinois in 51 years — was buoyed by a scoring outburst in the postseason that included six games of at least 26 points as Shannon helped the Illini finish the year 29-9 with a Big Ten tournament title and Elite Eight run in the NCAA tournament.

Shannon was named Most Outstanding Player at the Big Ten tournament after averaging 34 points, three rebounds and two assists in three wins in Minneapolis. He was all an NCAA All-Region Team selection and put up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The Elite Eight loss to eventual national champions Connecticut was Shannon's only game not in double figures.

Yeboah had one of the best seasons in Illinois women's track and field history, capping it with an NCAA championship in the high jump with a winning mark of 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches that set a school record and automatically qualified the Ghanaian athlete for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yeboah was the first Illlini woman to win a field event title at the NCAA championship — indoors or outdoors — and it comes on the heels of a Big Ten outdoor championship in the high jump and All-American honors at the NCAA indoor championships with an eighth-place finish.