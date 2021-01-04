Shannon Sharpe trolls Kyrie Irving after Kevin Durant misses wide-open game winner

Sharpe trolls Kyrie after KD misses wide-open winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As far as game-winning shots go, the look Kevin Durant had in the closing seconds against the Wizards was as good as they come.

Following a missed three by Kyrie Irving and a back-tap, Durant had a wide-open look at a mid-range jumper to win the game for the Nets. He missed his chance, the Wizards secured a signature win and Shannon Sharpe promptly trolled Kyrie Irving on Twitter after the game.

WTF happened on that possession 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Zi2x4iYGwA — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 4, 2021

Sharpe is referencing a comment Irving made in October on Durant's podcast when he said Durant is the first player he's played with where he felt confident he could make a game-winner as well.

Irving, of course, spent three years with LeBron James and drew widespread criticism for his oversight. James himself even later mentioned on another podcast how he was hurt by Irving's comments, a player he'd won a championship with in 2016.

The back-and-forth put the spotlight back on James and Irving's awkward split when Irving reportedly demanded a trade from the Cavaliers in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Nets have bigger issues than what Sharpe has to say on Twitter. After a dominating start to the year, Brooklyn has lost four of its last five games. Their defense is allowing an average of 127.3 points over their last three games and they just lost Spencer Dinwiddie for the season to a torn ACL.

Tune in at 6 PM to NBC Sports Washington on Wednesday for complete coverage of the Wizards' next game against the Philadelphia 76ers.