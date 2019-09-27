Shannon Sharpe says Klay Thompson's No. 49 overall ranking is too low

If you were irked by the fact that ESPN ranked Warriors guard Klay Thompson as the No. 49 overall player for the upcoming NBA season, you are certainly not alone.

You'll have plenty of company, but of your like-minded cohorts, none will likely be as loud and expressive as FS1's Shannon Sharpe.

That's right, the Hall of Fame tight end was so outraged by Thompson's ranking that he laid out the case as for why the Splash Brother should be ranked considerably higher on Thursday morning's episode of "Undisputed."

"Klay Thompson is a Top 5 two-way player. He's a top 5 shooter in the history of the game. It's hard for me to believe Klay is the 49th best player in the NBA, I'm not buying that. Zion Williamson at 42... this hype is out of control." - @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/OSeGzLEV93 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 26, 2019

Sharpe started his reasoning by laying out what separates Thompson from most other guards in the league -- his standout two-way ability.

"Because he's a top-five two-way player, it's hard for me to put him outside the top-20," Sharpe began. "At least top-25."

"He's a top-five shooter in the history of the game," Sharpe continued. "Now, obviously I'm going to take Steph [Curry] over him, and you know, maybe Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, but Skip [Bayless], I'm not going too much farther than that as far as all-time shooters."

Sharpe, who knows a thing or two about toughness from his many years in the NFL, pointed to the fact that Thompson is able to score consistently while frequently getting the most challenging defensive assignment.

"He always has the toughest assignment, and they say, 'Klay, by the way, we still need them 22 [points] that you promised us.'"

Now, it's worth mentioning that availability was one factor that went into the ranking, and Sharpe understands that Thompson's recovery from a torn ACL suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals had an effect on it. But Sharpe believes it got taken too far.

"The ACL injury -- he's going to miss part of the season -- maybe that played into his ranking," Sharpe conceded. "But it's hard for me to believe that Klay Thompson is the 49th-best player in the NBA. Nah, I'm not buying that one."

"Undisputed" is often a never-ending screaming match of disagreement. But in this situation, it's difficult not to agree with one host in particular.

