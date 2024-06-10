Shannon Sharpe said the Mavs can’t win the NBA Finals unless this starter improves

Shannon Sharpe was on First Take discussing the NBA Finals and didn’t mince words when he evaluated what needed to change for the Dallas Mavericks to get back on track after losing the first two games.

“If the Mavericks are to have any chance, Kyrie [Irving’s] gonna have to play better than what he’s played. He’s shooting 13-of-37 in the series, “ said Sharpe, “Unless Kyrie comes along with Luka [Doncic] they’re not going to have a chance. [Game 3] is the most important game in finals history for Kyrie Irving.“

.@ShannonSharpe says the main reason the Mavs are down 0-2 is because "Kyrie hasn't played up to Kyrie's standards."



"If [the Mavs'] big guns don't go off, the likelihood of them winning the ball game against this Celtics team is not very good." pic.twitter.com/ln1TSckGyb — First Take (@FirstTake) June 10, 2024

Irving has yet to get in a rhythm with 28 total points in the finals and 0-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Besides Doncic the Mavs have struggled to create consistently against a Boston defense that was among the league’s best all season.

“Give the Celtics credit, they’re challenging everything,” said Sharpe, “You see Jaylen Brown talking, Derrick White talking, Porzingis is challenging everything at the rim, but I believe the main reason the Mavericks find themselves in the hole they’re in is that Kyrie hasn’t played up to Kyrie’s standards.”

After the game 2 loss, Irving acknowledged a need for improvement, especially on the offensive side of the floor and said the team will be in a better place if they can keep competing but said he was taking responsibility for a majority of the team’s struggles.

The Mavs return to Dallas for the third game in the series at 7:30 on Wednesday at American Airlines Center which will be broadcast on ABC or watched on the ESPN website or app.