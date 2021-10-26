Shannon Sharpe reacts to Tom Brady's comments on how defensive players are like 'dogs chasing cars' I UNDISPUTED
In this article:
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tom Brady appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning's simulcast of Monday Night Football, and cracked jokes with the two quarterbacks all evening. However, one comment of his got a big reaction both out of Peyton and Twitter during the game, calling defenders quote: 'dogs chasing cars.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to the quarterback's comments on Monday Night Football.