Shannon Sharpe not happy with Broncos QB Russell Wilson

The criticism for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson continues to pour in, justifiably so.

After the quarterback threw a pair of bad interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts and missed a wide-open KJ Hamler with the game on the line in Week 5, Wilson has been a hot topic among fans and pundits.

Shannon Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, suggested on Thursday evening that the Broncos purchased a lemon when they traded for — and then paid — Wilson this offseason.

It’s looking more and more likely the Broncos purchased 🍋. Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry #BroncoCountry for this terrible display of offensive football. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 7, 2022

Sharpe said Wilson was late to throw the ball after the quarterback threw his second interception, and the former tight end later tweeted that Wilson “made his mind up” before the final play that he would target Courtland Sutton.

Hamler was open from the snap. Russ made his mind up pre snap he’s throwing to Sutton. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 7, 2022

It did appear that Wilson was looking Sutton’s way the entire time, completely ignoring Hamler on the other side of the field.

Wilson did have a good game against the Las Vegas Raiders last week with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run, but overall, he’s been extremely underwhelming this season.

Broncos fans will have to hope Thursday was an off night and not the new normal for Wilson.

List

5 takeaways from Broncos' ugly loss to Colts in Week 5

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire