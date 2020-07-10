Shannon Sharpe: JJ Redick hit the nail on the head, racism was involved in LeBron & KD's free agency moves

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have both received plenty of criticism for their decisions in free agency. LeBron for 'The Decision' when Cleveland for Miami, and Durant when he left the Thunder for the Warriors. JJ Redick said he believes the root of most of the criticism stems from racism. Redick said quote, “I think an underlying reason for the reaction to Kevin and LeBron making those decisions, is because people were uncomfortable with powerful black men making a decision for themselves. I really believe that." Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes JJ Redick hit the nail on the head.