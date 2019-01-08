Shannon Sharpe criticizes Patriots QB Tom Brady in cringeworthy rant originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Shannon Sharpe hardly passes on an opportunity to criticize New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and that certainly was the case during Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FOX Sports 1.

Sharpe took issue with Brady telling WEEI's "Mut and Callahan" on Monday that he stayed up all night Sunday watching film of the Los Angeles Chargers, who will play the Patriots in the AFC divisional round on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Super Bowl champion unloaded on the 41-year-old quarterback in a bizarre rant, which you can watch in the video below.

First of all, Brady obviously doesn't want us to think he's the only quarterback watching film. Everyone watches film, especially at this time of the season. Second, there's no need to bring Peyton Manning into the discussion. He hasn't even played since the 2015 season, and when it comes to playoff football, Manning isn't in Brady's tier. Sharpe also noted that Manning has more touchdown passes than Brady, but that's only true if you exclude playoff stats.

One of the goals of the interview was to find out how Brady is going to prepare for a tough game against the Chargers, and he provided a pretty good -- and expected -- answer. It'll be interesting to see what Sharpe has to say after Sunday's game, particularly if Brady and the Patriots beat the Chargers and advance to their eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.