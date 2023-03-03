Shannon Sharpe criticizes Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for comments about former OC Kellen Moore

Fox Sports analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has a problem with Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s recent statements.

McCarthy was speaking at the NFL Combine about former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and how the offense will change without him.

Here are McCarthy’s comments that roiled Sharpe via the Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr.:

McCarthy said he is wired different than Moore, who he says wants to light up the scoreboard up on offense.

He plans to run the ball more to rest his defense, which he believes will yield better results for the football team.

“I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league,” McCarthy said. “I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with a number of wins and a championship. And if we gotta give up some production and take care of the ball better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do, because we have a really good defense. I mean, you can’t get to the championship game without defense. I mean, that’s been my personal experience. I’ve won one Super Bowl. I’ve had one Top 5 defense in 17 years. So the facts are in the pudding. It’s just the reality of this league.”

Sharpe was incredulous, stating that McCarthy’s own track record is less than stellar when it comes to running the ball and that the comments unfairly shifted the blame to Moore.