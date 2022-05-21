Shannon Sharpe calls out Nick Saban for singling out Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has been taking plenty of heat for comments he recently made at a World Games event in Birmingham regarding the state of college football and the impact name, image, likeness (NIL) has had on recruiting.

His comments, while brief, called out multiple programs by name for allegedly enticing players to join their respective programs with lucrative NIL deals.

By now, it seems like everyone has seen the back-and-forth Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had.

However, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders also stepped up and responded to the implied comment of how Travis Hunter landed at the HBCU program after having been committed to Florida State.

Former NFL tight end and member of the Pro Football Hal of Fame, Shannon Sharpe, recently called out Saban on his show with Skip Bayless, Undisputed.

He questions why Saban has a hard time believing a player would want to go to Alabama, but not Jackson State.

Coach Saban is wrong pic.twitter.com/kuljBX1brV — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 19, 2022

