Shannon Sharpe’s brutal response when asked to name 10 QBs better than Kirk Cousins

FOX Sports analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has never been one to hold anything back. So it wasn’t surprising to see his blistering response on social media, when challenged to name 10 quarterbacks he believes are better than Kirk Cousins.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is polarizing within his own fan-base, despite throwing for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions in 2021.

Some fans nearly lost their minds ahead of free agency when the team gave him a one-year extension with a fully guaranteed $35 million and a no-trade clause in his contract.

He obviously never stood a chance when Sharpe was brought into the conversation.

When responding to the question on Twitter, Sharpe said, “[Tom] Brady, [Joe] Burrow, [Aaron] Rodgers, [Justin] Herbert, [Patrick] Mahomes, [Matthew] Stafford, [Russell] Wilson, [Deshaun] Watson, [Josh] Allen and [Kyler] Murray. That enough?”

Ouch.

There are those out there that truly believe Cousins is underappreciated on the football field. He can blow up a stat sheet, but his teams haven’t had the desirable win-loss records to balance it all out.

Throw in the fact that his contracts are typically a bit more on the rich end and it’s easy to understand some of the frustrations from fans.

He’ll have a chance to change the narrative in 2022 with former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell taking over the reins as the Vikings head coach.

Perhaps an offensive-minded coach could give him the spark he needs to take one of the league’s most talented offenses to the Promised Land.

