Shannon Sharpe: The Broncos won the Russell Wilson trade
Former Denver Broncos tight end and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe might have a bit of natural bias, but he’s not wrong about the Russell Wilson trade.
While the Seattle Seahawks got good draft picks and a couple quality starters, it’s tough to argue that Denver didn’t win this deal.
.@ShannonSharpe on the Broncos trading for Russell Wilson:
"The Broncos won this trade. I love this trade, the Broncos needed this with the AFC West being loaded. This might be the best division we've seen when it comes to QBs: Mahomes, Herbert, Russ and Carr." pic.twitter.com/U0HVGJpZ24
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2022
