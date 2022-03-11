Shannon Sharpe: The Broncos won the Russell Wilson trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Former Denver Broncos tight end and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe might have a bit of natural bias, but he’s not wrong about the Russell Wilson trade.

While the Seattle Seahawks got good draft picks and a couple quality starters, it’s tough to argue that Denver didn’t win this deal.

Related

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf snaps back at Shannon Sharpe: 'Stop questioning me'

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down the Russell Wilson deal with Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories