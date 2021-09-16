Shannon Sharpe has 'big problem' with Tom Brady as Offensive Player of the Week

Why Shannon Sharpe has 'big problem' with TB12 as Offensive Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, but was the legendary quarterback really the best offensive player of Week 1?

Pro Football Focus named Brady as its Week 1 "Player of the Week" winner after the 44-year-old veteran completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the 29-28 victory. Both interceptions were not his fault, though.

Not everyone approved of PFF's "Player of the Week" choice, including former NFL player Shannon Sharpe. He explained why on FOX Sports 1 show "Undisputed" earlier this week:

.@ShannonSharpe on Tom Brady named Offensive Player of the Week:



"I have a big problem with this. Tom Brady played well, but I don't think anybody that watched Sunday's games think that Brady played better than Kyler Murray, Mahomes, Jamies & Stafford." pic.twitter.com/3RogxthroA — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 14, 2021

There were many quality candidates for PFF to pick from, that is for sure.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray arguably was the best choice for this honor. He completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in a dominant 38-13 win over a good Tennessee Titans team. Murray also ran for 20 yards and a touchdown.

You could make a strong case that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott played better than Brady, too, and would have beaten Tampa Bay if Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein was a little more accurate.

Brady wasn't a bad choice, though. With the game on the line and less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, he led the Bucs on a winning drive thanks to several clutch plays. It probably won't be the last time Brady wins PFF's "Player of the Week" award this season, either.