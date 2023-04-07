Shannon Sharpe believes Mac Jones should leave New England

Rumors have been swirling about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. From discontent with the way Bill Belichick ran the offense last season to trade rumors, Jones has been a hot topic this week.

Now, one analyst believes Jones should demand a trade out of New England.

Shannon Sharpe took a passionate stance on Jones’ status on FOX Sport’s “Undisputed” Wednesday. To say it was a tumultuous year for the Patriots in 2022 would be generous. Belichick hired former defensive coach Matt Patricia to be an offensive play-caller, and Jones regressed as a result. He threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Sharpe lashed out at Belichick and came to the defense of Jones.

“Yup,” said Sharpe.” “If I’m Mac Jones, it rubbed me the wrong way that you’ve got somebody who’s never called offensive plays in their life, and now all of a sudden, he’s my coach. Put him on the side of the ball that he’s been most effective at, which is the defensive side of the ball.

“…If I’m Mac Jones, stay there for what? To be belittled, I’m not winning and you’re not putting me in a situation where I can succeed. Yeah, get me up out of here.”

This could prove to be a pivotal year for Jones and the rest of the Patriots offense, as Bill O’Brien now takes over the reins as offensive coordinator. The pressure is undoubtedly on the Patriots organization, as they look to keep pace with the rest of the AFC.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire