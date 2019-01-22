Shannon Sharpe admits defeat in Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers debate originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It took him a while, but Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe finally has admitted defeat in the Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers debate.

Sharpe had been on Team Rodgers for quite a long time, but Brady leading the New England Patriots to their ninth Super Bowl appearance in the last two decades was the final display of greatness he needed to change his mind. Brady engineered two remarkable drives late in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, one at the end of regulation and the winning drive in overtime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out Sharpe's explanation from Monday's episode of "Undisputed" on FOX Sports 1.

"I fought it as long as I could, but I can't fight it anymore. Moving forward, from this day on, I will never ever say again that Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady." - @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/nTDru3y8aP — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 21, 2019

We're not completely sure why Sharpe wasn't on Brady's side already. The Patriots quarterback has five Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, tons of playoff records and incredible regular season stats. Rodgers has enjoyed a fantastic career, but his resumé, particularly in the playoffs, is nowhere near as impressive as Brady's.

Story continues

Brady became the greatest quarterback in NFL history when he won Super Bowl LI in dramatic fashion -- you could even argue he already was the best of all-time. A victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII would push his legacy to a stratosphere that would be almost impossible for any other quarterback to reach.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.