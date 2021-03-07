Shannon Ryan: Ayo Dosunmu plays superhero again — this time looking the part — rallying No. 4 Illinois to 73-68 victory over No. 7 Ohio State

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When doctors presented Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu options for gear to protect his broken nose, he didn’t hesitate. He wanted to look cool.

Wearing a black mask in his return from a three-game absence, Dosunmu drew comparisons online to Zorro, Batman, the Black Panther and, as coach Brad Underwood suggested, Catwoman.

“I feel like a superhero,” Dosunmu said.

Look good, play good.

Dosunmu, a noted comic book enthusiast, was in save-the-day rescue form yet again Saturday afternoon, hitting clutch shots down the stretch to help No. 4 Illinois defeat No. 7 Ohio State, 73-68, in Columbus, Ohio.

Coupled with a victory Tuesday at No. 2 Michigan, the Illini appear in good shape to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Ayo,” Underwood said. “There’s nothing easy about taking 10 or 11 days off. Wearing a face mask and to get back into it, that’s really hard to do. He should be commended for that.”

Dosumu finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the regular-season finale. The Illini (20-6, 16-4) are the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament and play in Friday’s quarterfinals. The tournament begins Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Illinois carries momentum to Indianapolis, having won 11 of its last 12.

The way the Illini closed the victory at Ohio State only added confidence to a team overflowing with it.

The Buckeyes (18-8, 12-8) led 68-64 after a 3-pointer from E.J. Liddell with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left before Illinois hit a higher gear.

Da’Monte Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 68-68 with 1:31 left, and Dosunmu hit a go-ahead layup and drew a foul with 44 seconds to play. He made the free throw for a 71-68 Illinois lead.

Dosumu rebounded a miss and Ohio State fouled, and he hit two more free throws to seal it.

“There were like two minutes left and I just told myself, ‘Let’s focus in. Let’s bring this home,’ ” Dosunmu said. “I always try to seize the moment.”

Dosunmu was injured on a hard hit under the basket in a loss on Feb. 23 against Michigan State. He said he sat out because of a concussion, not the broken nose.

He expects to wear the mask in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Wearing it as much as possible, even around his apartment, helped him adjust to the semi-obstructed peripheral view.

“It looks cool, but I would say it’s a unique situation,” he said. “When I sweat, the mask can really slide a little bit, so I got it tighter. But I enjoy it. It makes me focus in more. It feels like every shot I’m shooting, I look at it like an extra contest (by a defender).”

Dosunmu was thrilled to see his teammates go 3-0 without him. And he appreciated their efforts again Saturday alongside him.

Freshman point guard Andre Curbelo has grown exponentially while taking on more of the ballhandling and scoring load when Dosunmu was out.

Curbelo continued to flow with his teammate’s return, scoring 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and six assists against the Buckeyes. Center Kofi Cockburn added 12 points.

“I was so proud when I saw them execute in big-time situations and win those three games,” Dosunmu said. “To win a national championship, you play six games. I’m going to need my teammates to be successful. It was a blessing in disguise to see them be able to grow up even more and excel in different roles.”

Dosunmu said he picked the black mask in part to honor Kobe “Black Mamba” Bryant, his favorite NBA player who died in a helicopter crash last year at age 41. Dosunmu also was drawn to the choice because LeBron James wore a similar mask when he was injured with the Miami Heat.

“I just love the way if feels,” Dosunmu said.

Illinois seems to be hitting a stride.

Like many teams who take high expectations into March, the Illini are feeding off perceived slights.

They seem particularly miffed about Michigan winning the Big Ten title despite playing fewer games than Illinois. The Wolverines (19-2, 14-2 entering its season finale Sunday against Michigan State) faced a long layoff because health officials ordered them to shut down athletic competition for COVID-19-related issues.

The Illini have avoided COVID-19 stoppages in their program but made up games that were canceled because of issues in opponents’ programs.

“I know this,” Underwood said. “Nobody’s won more games than us. And we’ve played them all.”

Trent Frazier held a sign that read “B1G Champs” as the Illini exited the court. Said Dosunmu, “We believe we’re Big Ten champions.”

The Illini can earn more than the conference title. And they know that.

They have the man in the mask, after all.

“I feel like we have the chance to win a national championship,” Dosunmu said.

Recommended Stories

  • Dosunmu's return powers No. 4 Illinois over No. 7 Ohio State

    After missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries, Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu returned Saturday wearing a protective mask he chose because it makes him look a little like a superhero. Dosunmu played the part with a 19-point performance, and the No. 4 Illini rallied late to beat reeling No. 7 Ohio State 73-68.

  • Bulls' All-Star Zach LaVine OK after incident with overzealous fan

    Headed to his first All-Star game on Sunday in Atlanta, the Bulls' guard drew an unexpected visit from someone at his residence Thursday night, who wouldn't leave until police took over.

  • Here’s who NFL.com thinks the Bears should draft to win now

    NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund had an interesting pick for the Chicago Bears in her first 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

  • A far-right threat shut down US Congress this week. Why aren't we talking about it?

    It’s hard to know how serious the threat was, but either way House Democrats’ decision was terrible for US democracy ‘This extraordinary decision barely made the front pages of most US newspapers. In fact, the Washington Post covered it in its Metro section.’ Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP You might have missed it, but this week the House of Representatives canceled its meetings after the Capitol police warned of “a possible plot to breach the Capitol”. Most international media did not even cover it, and this extraordinary decision barely made the front pages of most US newspapers. In fact, the Washington Post covered it in its “Metro” section. Ironically, the New York Post, a rightwing tabloid, captured the significance best with its screaming headline “House Democrats surrender to QAnon, scrap March 4 session amid fortified Capitol”. What was the alleged threat that made the Democrats decide to cancel House meetings, something that has not happened since the attacks of 9/11? Even on 6 January, when pro-Trump rioters literally attacked the US Capitol, Congress returned to its session. According to news coverage, intelligence sources told Congress there was online chatter within QAnon circles that Donald Trump was going to be inaugurated for a second term on 4 March, the original inauguration date set in the constitution. Some federal sources also believed that militia members were involved, although it is unclear whether they had actually announced or promoted violence. Unfortunately, we will likely never know the real extent of the threat; intelligence agencies operate in almost complete secrecy in the US, with little congressional oversight, and almost no transparency to the broader public. But let’s assume, for argument’s sake, that there was indeed a far-right militia or militias that were planning to ensure that the former president was “inaugurated” this March. Are we really to believe that this threat was so serious that the state could not protect one of the most important institutions of its democratic system? Of course, that is exactly what seemed to happen earlier this year, on 6 January. But as investigations into that event have shown, the main reason the far-right mob was able to successfully storm the Capitol was the stunning incompetence of the Capitol police as well as White House sabotage of plans to support the police with national guard forces. But Trump has left the White House and Joe Biden has said he takes the threat of far-right domestic violent extremism very seriously. Moreover, Washington DC has been transformed into a garrison city in the wake of January’s so-called insurrection. Biden’s inauguration was protected by 26,000 members of the national guard, in addition to members of Washington DC’s almost 4,000-strong Metro police department and the 2,300-strong United States Capitol police – not to speak of the Secret Service and other intelligence, law enforcement and security forces. Even today, 7,000 members of the national guard remain in the nation’s capital and barbed-wire fences have gone up around key buildings, including the White House. How big was this week’s threat that thousands of heavily armed soldiers, who are sent off to fight wars abroad, were deemed incapable of defending the House of Representatives against it? If the threat were indeed so formidable, much more far-reaching measures would be in order. We would need a state of emergency, to protect the democratic system, and to mobilize local, state and federal intelligence, law enforcement and military (national guard, but, who knows, even regular military), to ensure that the state reclaims the monopoly of violence. If, however, the threat is not really so great, and the available troops in and around DC are able to deal with it, then why would it be necessary to cancel the meetings of one of the key institutions of the democratic system? First, it makes the state look very weak … Second, it makes the far right in general, and the broader QAnon subculture, look very strong It is important to remember that the Senate did not cancel its meetings. I am sure Democratic members of Congress are more afraid of the far-right mob than their Republican counterparts (although they have also been targeted), but even if this overreaction was not a cynical political move to highlight the threat of the far right, it was a disastrous decision for US democracy. First, it makes the state look very weak. The great German social scientist Max Weber defined the state on the basis of its “monopoly on violence” and the House Democrats just openly questioned this. And if the exceptionally privileged and protected members of the House of Representatives do not feel safe against the far right, how can regular Americans, in particular targeted minorities like African Americans and Hispanic communities, feel safe? Second, it makes the far right in general, and the broader QAnon subculture, look very strong. After all, they single-handedly bought the House of Representatives to its knees. Despite obsessive media attention, less than 10% of Americans support the QAnon conspiracy. Moreover, the movement has been seriously weakened by the public backlash and state repression in the wake of the storming of the Capitol, as well as Biden’s inauguration. The complete lack of action on inauguration day may have been the clearest demonstration of that. Let’s be clear: the far right constitutes the most serious challenge to US democracy today. While the key threat comes through electoral and legislative politics, via a Republican party that has decided to stay loyal to Trumpism, there also remains a significant threat of physical violence. However, I have seen no credible or convincing evidence of an existential threat to the key institutions of the state. In other words, while the far-right threat is serious, and has long been ignored and minimized, the vast intelligence, law enforcement, military and security apparatus of the most powerful country in the world should be more than able to deal with it, even without infringing on the rights of its citizens. Whatever their motivations, the capitulation to the far right by House Democrats has weakened rather than strengthened US democracy. If they want to protect the state and its citizens from the far right, which is a troubling reality, they should beef up the protection of Congress and continue to hold their sessions in defiance of these threats. That would be the strongest way to show that democracy, as Biden said in his inauguration speech, has indeed prevailed. Cas Mudde is Stanley Wade Shelton UGAF professor of international affairs at the University of Georgia, the author of The Far Right Today (2019), and host of the podcast Radikaal. He is a Guardian US columnist

  • Russell Wilson is available if Seahawks are taking calls, Shannon Sharpe says

    Shannon Sharpe thinks the Seahawks will move Russell Wilson when someone makes the right offer.

  • Paul McMullen, '96 US Olympic runner, dies in ski accident

    Paul McMullen, a runner who was a member of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team, died in a ski accident in northern Michigan, Eastern Michigan University said Friday. McMullen died Thursday, according to EMU, where he still has school records for the indoor mile (3:57.34) and the outdoor 1500 meters (3:38.74). In '96, McMullen won the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 1500 meters, qualifying for the Olympics in Atlanta that year.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • T.J. McConnell posts rare triple-double with steals — off Pacers bench

    The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.

  • James Harden greeted with boos, cheers, logs another triple-double in return to Houston

    The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball: Favorite draft targets from the AL East

    Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their favorite draft target on each of the five American League East teams.

  • Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit

    Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second. "I want to be playing at this level because I learn a lot from a match like this," Murray said. Murray's long-time rival Roger Federer is set to make his return to the court in Doha next week after two knee operations in the past 12 months and the Briton has backed the 20-time Grand Slam winner to hit top gear.

  • Bet $1 on Adesanya vs. Blachowicz and win $100 in free bets if Adesanya wins*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz fight.

  • Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball breaks 60-year old NBA rookie record

    As LaMelo Ball continues setting records in his standout rookie season, his latest accomplishment may be his most impressive yet.

  • Trevor Bauer pitches spring training inning with one eye closed for Trevor Bauer reasons

    Receiving $100 million appears to have done very little to change Trevor Bauer.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • UFC 259: Petr Yan disqualified, loses bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling on illegal knee

    A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.

  • UFC 259 full results: Blachowicz decisions Adesanya; Nunes dominates Anderson; Yan DQ'd vs. Sterling

    Only one belt changed hands Saturday at UFC 259.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Stiff jab caps off Amanda Lemos striking clinic in UFC 259 TKO win over Livinha Souza

    Watch Amanda Lemos' striking clinic end with a stiff jab and follow-up shots.

  • Barcelona raise the stakes in Madrid derby after Osasuna win

    Barcelona cranked up the pressure on Sunday's Madrid derby by beating Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday night to edge two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga.