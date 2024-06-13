Shannon, Illini teammates react to not guilty verdict

LAWRENCE, KS. (WCIA) — After being found not guilty, Terrence Shannon Jr. has responded to the verdict with a social media post. His former teammates from Illinois basketball are also taking to social media to respond.

Shannon responded by saying “AGTG” but said nothing more. Attached to the post was a one-minute video of highlights.

Coleman Hawkins had the longest response of Shannon’s teammates, saying that he was not celebrating the verdict only because “I know who my guy is.”

“Imagine playing in front of sellout crowds with people saying the craziest things to you and you’re innocent,” Hawkins said. “Extremely proud of my guy to be able to block out all that noise and compete at an extremely high level.”

Not celebrating because I know who my guy is… imagine playing in front of sell out crowds with people saying the craziest things to you and you’re innocent. Extremely proud of my guy to be able to block out all that noise and compete at an extremely high level. 💯🙏🏽🤑 pic.twitter.com/S13jLCMGnK — Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) June 13, 2024

Marcus Domask and Luke Goode also responded, wishing Shannon luck in the NBA, as the path is now clear for Shannon to be drafted.

MOOD 🔥🔥 Go be great in the league family❤️ pic.twitter.com/YjMUYrlpJL — Marcus Domask (@marcusdomask) June 13, 2024

Justice is served! The good Lord looked down on TJ the whole process!! Time to go get drafted now. Love you bro!! @Sn1per_T https://t.co/1oDSylNj38 — Luke Goode (@lukegoode10) June 13, 2024

‘This is about someone’s life’: Prosecutors, defense lay out closing arguments in Terrence Shannon Jr. criminal trial

Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris responded by quoting Hawkins’ post with exclamation points and a heart emoji.

All of the aforementioned players, along with RJ Melendez, responded to a key piece of evidence — text messages between the alleged victim and her friends — on Wednesday by posting photos of themselves with Shannon, reaffirming their support for their teammate.

