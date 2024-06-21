Shannon will be honored after historic season

Jun. 21—CHAMPAIGN — The deliberation was brief. Minimal.

The decision to create an exemption for Terrence Shannon Jr. and add his No. 0 jersey to those honored in the State Farm Center rafters was one Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman called straightforward on Thursday.

The path from standout Illinois basketball career to honored jersey typically requires meeting one of six established criteria. From a broader perspective, every member of Illinois' All-Century Team named in 2004 made the cut for a spot in the rafters. The same was true for individuals whose "pioneering efforts" made a significant effect on Illinois and international basketball.

New additions have to hit different marks. National Player of the Year or Big Ten Player of the Year honors makes it a sure thing. So does earning consensus first- or second-team All-American honors.

Shannon didn't meet any of those criteria following the 2023-24 season. Why he didn't, however, is why Whitman moved to make an exception for the now-former Illinois guard.

Shannon had one of the best single seasons in Illinois basketball history. That he played the final six months of it under a cloud of a criminal case that only cleared with a definitive not guilty verdict earlier this month was the difference between winding up a Third Team All-American by only the Associated Press and what would have likely been more significant postseason honors.

"Obviously, he doesn't make the objective criteria we have outlined for consideration with the jersey program, but I think we all recognize, without question, Terrence was one of the top 10 players in America this year," Whitman said. "Probably one of the top two or three players in America. He had one of the greatest single seasons in the history of Illinois basketball. Arguably the greatest season in the history of Illinois basketball.

"We all understand there were now factors beyond his control that prevented those votes from being where they needed to be to satisfy the criteria. We're happy to make an exception in this case and recognize one of the great players that our program has ever seen."

Shannon set Illinois' single-season scoring record in the 2023-24 season with 736 points. The 6-foot-6 guard, who could end up a first-round pick in the NBA draft next week, finished out his Illini career averaging 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists for a 29-9 team that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

Shannon also missed six games in the middle of the 2023-24 season after the warrant issued for his arrest in late December triggered an automatic suspension in line with Illinois' student-athlete misconduct policy. That suspension was ultimately overturned in federal court after Shannon sued the university seeking a temporary restraining order.

That U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless ruled in Shannon's favor for a preliminary injunction necessitated a review of Illinois' student-athlete misconduct policy. A review, not a removal. Whitman said the revised version will be in place ahead of the coming academic year.

"I think Judge Lawless went out of her way to make very clear that this was a decision that was tailored very specifically to Terrence," Whitman said, referencing Shannon's status as a high-profile college athlete with legitimate name, image and likeness claims with clear professional career prospects.

"She suggested a certain standard that was befitting someone who met those criteria," Whitman said. "We are wise to take all of that into consideration as we evaluate how to approach this going forward. But did it actually create precedent or force us into a place based on the language of the opinion? I think that's a different answer.

"What she had to do was determine that it was likely, or possible, that there would be a finding in his favor on the merits at the end of that case. A case that was ultimately dismissed before it got to that point. There is language in there that can be pointed to and relied upon, but it is not precedential in a legal sense because it was not a final decision."

Whitman made clear Thursday that Illinois' Division of Intercollegiate Athletics would maintain its own student-athlete misconduct and not simply rely on the university's Office for Student Conflict Resolution (OSCR). He argued there's a difference in the student-athlete experience that separates them from the student body at large. The timing of the OSCR process also concerned Whitman.

"What we know about OSCR is it is a very slow, deliberate process, and it yields results many, many months in the future," Whitman said. "If OSCR moved more quickly and had a little more agility to it, then I think it would provide a really thoughtful response to how to manage these situations. It's that interim period that creates the challenge and, really, is what has precipitated, in our opinion, the need for a separate policy.

"We recognize there is risk of potentially two different kinds of errors. One of those errors is the possibility we could play someone who is, in fact, guilty. Then, there's the opposite error where we could suspend someone who is, in fact, innocent. There is nothing we can do in terms of a policy that eliminates both of those errors. They're always going to exist — that risk, that possibility, that one or the other of those things is occurring no matter what decision we make. We are, and have, continued to try and think through how to develop a plan to address that environment."