Shannon Fence/College Prospects over-65 team plays in Senior Nationals

Oct. 17—The Shannon Fence/College Prospects over-65 men's softball team recently participated in the 2023 Senior National tournament in Las Vegas.

Shannon Fence was knocked into the loser's bracket with an 18-17 loss to NW Silvers of Washington. Shannon Fence was then eliminated by Light Out of California, also 18-17.

Leading hitters were Dennis Forman (.765), Jim Kolenc (.750), Mark Vidmar (.706), Dan Minjaris (.706) and Larry Disbro (.667).

Shannon Fence, which is based in the Euclid Men's league, will next play in the Tournament of Champions in January in Florida.