Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland's red-hot domestic form has seen his transfer market value rise, according to Transfermarkt.

The Scotland striker scored 31 goals for Hearts in all competitions last season, and is now valued at €4m by the transfers and market value website - a rise of €1.5m.

Shankland has been named in Steve Clarke's 28-man provisional squad for this summer's Euros and will be hoping to take his goal-scoring form onto the international stage.