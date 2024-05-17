Shankland wins SFWA award

Another day, another award for Lawrence Shankland.

The Hearts striker has been named the Scottish Football Writers' Association player of the year.

Having hit 30 goals in all competitions and 23 in the Scottish Premiership, Shankland saw off Celtic's Matt O'Riley, Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland and Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen to claim the prize.

He becomes the second Hearts player to win the award in three years, with Craig Gordon taking home the trophy after a stellar season in 2022.

The 28-year-old adds the SWFA award to his club prizes for players' and fans' manager of the year, as well as PFA Scotland player of the year and SPFL Premiership player of the year.