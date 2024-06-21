Shankland to start? Tom English answers your questions

[BBC]

We've been sending your questions to our chief sportswriter Tom English and he's given them a good go answering them.

Let's see what he said...

Jake: Do you think Lawrence Shankland should start up front against Hungary?

Tom: "I go backwards and forwards on this one, Jake. I'd probably stick with Che Adams and I think that's what Steve Clarke will do.

"The signs are all there, in that he took so long to bring Shankland on in Cologne. He trusts Adams more. I'd stick with him but I'd be quicker to bring Shankland on from the hour mark."

Chris Mc: Do you think our wingers will get any game-time against Hungary to boost our impact in the forward areas?

"Hi Chris, I think that will depend on how the Hungary game is progressing. I can't see any changes beyond the enforced one with Kieran Tierney.

"If Scotland are drawing or, heaven forbid, losing in the second half then all bets are off. I could definitely see James Forrest coming on at that point. I'd be surprised if we saw Lewis Morgan."

Ben: Would you agree that we go four at the back for the Hungary game? This would be more comfortable for Anthony Ralston as he was targeted by Switzerland on Wednesday.

"It's a really interesting one, Ben. Clarke went four at the back in the 2-2 draw with Georgia and again in the 3-3 draw with Norway and it didn't look all that steady, albeit Andy Robertson didn't play in either of those games.

"I could see Ralston-Hendry-Hanley/McKenna-Robertson but I could also see Hendry-Hanley-McKenna as a three. A flat four would be more comfortable for Ralston, I'm sure.

"I think that's the biggest dilemma Clarke faces now after the awful loss of Kieran Tierney. On the 'We-Can't-Lose-Him' scale, Tierney has always been at number one, for me. I wish him well."

Kris: How does the press conference scran at the Euros compare to the standard domestic offerings?

"Hey Kris, you'll be thrilled to hear that we're well looked after in Scotland Media HQ. Salmon today. Nice range of cakes. Marvellous.

"The situation on match days is very different. Get the violin out. Food is average and expensive in the media room. Scandalous. The Tartan Army must be spending a fortune. My colleague, Scott Mullen, spent €18 on two cups of Coke at the stadium on Wednesday.

Martin: Tom, is there a scenario where Kenny McLean replaces Kieran Tierney for the Hungary game? He can play a deep-lying midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder and I believe dropped into defence for Norwich City last season. He gives in game options.

"Hadn't thought of that, Martin. It would be a surprise if he did, but John Carver said in his press conference that Clarke will be flexible in his selection. I can't see McLean starting, though. Might be a flat four at the back and everything else the same. That would be my guess."