Shankland showing smile after Hampden goal
Lawrence Shankland's persistence is paying off with the Scotland striker finding his smile as part of the national team, says Steve Clarke.
The Hearts captain cut a frustrated figure at Hampden Park on Friday after spurning a couple of half-chances, following on for a quiet outing against Gibraltar earlier in the week.
But his second-half header seemed to lift the weight off Shankland's shoulders, with Clarke praising his desire to grab goals even when things aren't going his way.
“He give me a big smile when he came off,” the Scotland boss said. “I think he was happy.
“That’s important. Listen, strikers live on goals. Lawrence was a little bit frustrated, I think, after the Gibraltar game because any chances that fell didn’t fall to him.
“But he kept getting in there and eventually got his head on one and a good finish."