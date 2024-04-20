Shankland named in PFA team of the year

There were no doubts about this, was there?

As the Premiership's top scorer, it seemed inevitable that Lawrence Shankland would be named in the Professional Footballers' Association Scotland team of the year.

His fellow top-flight players had little choice but to stick his name down after 21 goals in the league and 29 in all competitions.

While the Scotland striker leads the line, Hearts fans may feel aggrieved at the absence of defender Frankie Kent, with Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales taking the two centre-half spots.