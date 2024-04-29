Shankland expects summer contract 'conversations'

Lawrence Shankland says "conversations will need to be had" about his Heart of Midlothian future at the end of the season.

A January deadline passed without an agreement for the Scotland striker to accept an improved offer of a significant increase in wages and an additional two years on his contract.

But the 28-year-old, whose current deal ends next summer, insists he and the club are "comfortable" that negotiations have been shelved since then.

"We had a conversation and all decided we would re-assess it in the summer," Shankland said as he was named as one of four players vying for the PFA Scotland player of the year award.

Head coach Steven Naismith also said in January he wanted to end speculation about Shankland's future so Hearts' management and squad could concentrate on finishing the season on a high.

"Conversations will probably be had in the summer," Shankland added.

"I am going into the last year of my contract at Hearts and there's always speculation kicking around at those times.

"So there will come a time when conversations will need to be had, but for now everything's still running smoothly."

Rangers were among clubs to be linked with Shankland during January despite Hearts saying there had been no interest in the striker.

"It's just noise," Shankland said. "I just solely focused on my football. Speculation is a sign you're doing well at your club."

Shankland, meanwhile, is aiming to maintain his form in the final four Scottish Premiership games as he eyes a place in Scotland's Euro 2024 finals squad.

"It is on the horizon, so it's hard not to think about it, but you just need to concentrate on your club football and keeping your form up," he added.

"It gives you that wee added bonus that you've got something to aim for at the end of the season."