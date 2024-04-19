Shankland 'dreaming' of cup glory

Lawrence Shankland says this Hearts side have the chance to go down as heroes by winning the Scottish Cup.

The Tynecastle side are preparing to face a wounded Rangers at Hampden on Sunday in the second semi-final meeting between the teams this season.

The Scotland striker isn't getting ahead of himself, admitting they face a difficult task to reach this year's final, while still harbouring hopes of lifting the trophy.

“It would be amazing,” Shankland said. “You’re allowed to dream when you’re at this stage.

“The semi-final, one step away from a final, it’s obviously something you’re looking at. But you need to concentrate on the task at hand first and if you can get by that, you can continue to dream.

“All trophies help the status of not just me but the full team. You go down as a team that gets remembered if you can get your hands on a trophy, so the boys will have that in their heads and that’s what we’ll look to do.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, it’s one we are all looking forward to and we need to go into it with a real positive outlook.”