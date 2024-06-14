Shankland or Adams? Pundits pick their Scotland XI

Che Adams is competing with Lawrence Shankland for a starting place in Munich [Getty Images]

The. Time. Has. Come.

Scotland are poised to open the 2024 European Championship against Germany in Munich.

As the excitement builds, we asked BBC Sport’s Scotland pundits for their view on who should start for Steve Clarke’s side.

Let’s see if you agree…

[BBC]

Former Scotland forward James McFadden opts for Che Adams' greater mobility

The key decisions for me are in the centre of the back three, at right wing-back and at centre-forward.

I’ve gone for Ryan Porteous ahead of Grant Hanley because the Norwich City defender has not played much football this season, and looked a little bit rusty in the match against Finland, which is to be expected. For that reason I’ve gone for Watford's Porteous.

At right wing-back I have gone for Ross McCrorie ahead of Anthony Ralston for a similar reason to the centre-back dilemma. McCrorie had a good second half of the season, playing there for Bristol City while Ralston has struggled to get regular game time for Celtic

The big talking point has been Lawrence Shankland or Che Adams. Shankland is coming in off the back of an excellent goalscoring season for Heart of Midlothian and is no doubt the best finisher of the two, but I think Steve Clarke will go for the energy and pace of Adams.

Scotland will at times have to defend and Adams offers pace on the counter attack. He is also a great option if Scotland want to press from the front.

[BBC]

Ex-Scotland striker Steven Thompson finds a place in the XI for playmaker Ryan Christie

Right wing-back is a problem area given the injury issues we have had, and Ross McCrorie might offer us more defensively, but Anthony Ralston gives us something going forward.

In attack, there is a big decision to make. I really think it is a 50-50 and the toughest decision for the manager. The chances will be at a premium, so if we only do get two or three, I would rather have Lawrence Shankland in the middle of the box.

For that reason, I have gone with him.

I have picked Scott McTominay in midfield over Billy Gilmour. Gilmour is a phenomenal midfielder, but McTominay if he is fit will play because he has got a goal threat. He also brings a physicality and can help defend set plays.

[BBC]

Ex-Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton likes the control Billy Gilmour offers

I’ve gone for Ross McCrorie at right-wing-back purely down to the profile of the player that we are missing, whether that is Aaron Hickey or Nathan Patterson.

I think McCrorie is the next best thing. He has had more game time than Ralston of late, and given Scotland’s game plan - being more compact and trying to play on the transition - he has got power to get his team up the pitch. He is the ideal profile.

Neil and 'Thommo' have not gone for him, but I have picked Billy Gilmour. I think Steve Clarke needs someone in the middle of that pitch who will take the ball under immense pressure, and he can be trusted.

A lot of them can do that, but Gilmour can be trusted. He is the link player. I have listened to him speak in the build-up about getting composure early, whereas I think Ryan Christie is more about getting at them.

In defence there are a few choices at centre-half, but I have picked Ryan Porteous to keep his place. I think he has been really consistent. Grant Hanley has been injured, but I did not think he looked up to speed when he has come back in. I do not think it would be the worst thing if he missed the first game and built from there.

In attack, it is a bit controversial to start Lawrence Shankland. I do not think that is what Steve Clarke will go for, but it is my preference given the goals and the season he has had. If I wanted a shot to drop to one of our strikers, it would be him.

There has been so much talk about him, but I think he will thrive.

[BBC]

Former Scotland winger Neil McCann goes for Anthony Ralston at right wing-back

Che Adams has been great for us, but I think if we are going to nick a goal I would rather have Lawrence Shankland there.

If we are going to play counter-attacking football, I think we are going to be pretty defensive. I have put in Christie as I think in the forward areas he can break and give us a cutting edge. He is clever and can eliminate someone one against one.

But if we are going to get a goal from a ball from a set-piece, I think Lawrence has shown he can be deadly with half chances.

I have gone for Anthony Ralston in defence. Ross is maybe more solid defensively, he is aggressive, but I think we need to retain that wee bit of an attacking threat. If we can get Anthony into the final areas then he has got a very good delivery - that is why I’ve gone for him.

Callum McGregor will be huge. He is one of our top players in the national team, and he has shown it again for Celtic. His leadership is in a different way to Scott Brown. He dictates the pace of the game well, and that allows Scott McTominay and John McGinn to go forward.

He is not a combative player, but he reads situations really well.

It is slightly concerning I have picked the same team as 'Thommo', but there you go.

[BBC]

Scotland defender Rachel Corsie opts for the leadership of Grant Hanley

A strong voice will be needed across the backline to stay organised so Grant Hanley has to be in that role at centre-back, with balance either side of him in Jack Hendry and Kieran Tierney.

Billy Gilmour’s guile will be needed later but Callum McGregor's discipline and tenacity makes him vital in midfield.

Che Adams is preferred for me up top, a lot of work will be required off the ball and with the stature of Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah, I think Adams is more suited.