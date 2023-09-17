Shania Twain Says She Would Love to Collaborate with Adele on a Song

Shania Twain, 58, has been in the business for around 30 years and she’s one of the biggest-selling musicians of all time. However, even with all that industry cred, Twain isn’t any less eager to collaborate with other huge stars, and that includes British crooner Adele, 35. In a new interview with The Sun, Twain expressed her interest to do a song with the “Easy on Me” singer.

“I would love to sing with her,” the Canadian country-pop singer said. “I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing.”

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” songstress continued to praise Adele’s talents, adding, “She’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She’s a character on stage, too. She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot.”

Twain revealed that the two have had a few interactions, one of them being at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2023. Turns out, the two chatted about Twain attending Adele’s concert in Las Vegas. “I saw her at an awards show shortly after [the concert]—it was the Grammy Awards—and I was able to chat with her then...We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”

The adoration is certainly mutual. In fact, after Twain secretly attended Adele’s Las Vegas residency in November 2022, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer was completely awestruck when she discovered that Twain was there.

Adele actually posted an image to her Instagram Story the night after the concert, with a message that read: “Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show.”

Twain then responded on her own IG Story, writing: “Thank goodness we didn't make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to Adele combusting halfway through the show.”

We need this collab to happen.

