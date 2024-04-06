Advertisement

Shane Wright has first 2-goal game in NHL as Kraken beat Ducks 3-1 to sweep season series

JOE REEDY
·2 min read
  • Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright, center left, celebrates after his goal with the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  • Anaheim Ducks defenseman Gustav Lindstrom chases the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  • Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev, front right, reacts after a collision with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  • Anaheim Ducks defenseman William Lagesson, left, hits the puck past Seattle Kraken left wing Tye Kartye (52) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  • Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, right, shoots past Seattle Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky, front left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  • Anaheim Ducks center Bo Groulx, right, and Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz (4) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shane Wright had his first two-goal game in the NHL and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth victory in the past six games.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft, also had an assist. He has three goals in three games since being recalled from the AHL on Sunday.

Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who swept the four-game season series from the Ducks for the first time. Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots and Oliver Bjorkstrand added two assists.

Leo Carlsson scored for Anaheim with a highlight-reel goal. Carlsson, the second pick in the 2023 draft, became the 15th rookie in the league this season with at least 10 goals. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves.

Wright redirected Bjorkstrand's shot with 3:52 remaining in the first period. Wright then got a pass from Jaden Schwartz in front and put a snap shot into the net 2:29 into the second.

The Kraken took a three-goal lead nine minutes later when Beniers scored a power-play goal as the puck deflected off his skate after a pass from Wright.

Carlsson got the Ducks on the board with 3:25 remaining in the second. The 19-year-old Swede, playing in his 50th NHL game, took the puck off the boards, put it between his legs onto his stick, skated into the right faceoff circle and wired a wrist shot into the top corner of the far side of the net.

Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson had his consecutive games streak snapped at 343, which was the fourth-longest current streak in the league. He is with his wife awaiting the couple's first child.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Ducks: Host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl