Shane Waldron: Seahawks ‘mixing and matching’ OL reps for now

For years the offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks has been a considerable weakness. In 2022, thanks to the help of stud rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, the line took drastic steps forward. However, it was still a liability at times, especially in the interior.

Seattle focused some of their efforts this offseason to improving their interior offensive line. They signed former Lions guard/center Evan Brown away from Detroit, and they selected Michigan standout Olu Oluwatimi late in the 2023 NFL draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While Brown, Oluwatimi, and even Joey Hunt will certainly be in the mix for a starting role, the Seahawks are not close to determining their depth chart. When asked about this, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron discussed at length where they’re at. Via Mike Dugar at the Athletic:

“We’re a pretty long ways away from finalizing any of the reps… Training camp, we’ll have a better idea of how we want to divide those up. Right now, (Brown, Oluwatimi and Joey Hunt) are mixing and matching like all the offensive linemen are. (We’re) mixing and matching some things so they get a good feel and good grasp for the offense. As we get closer to training camp, we’ll start to pare down how we want to approach the actual reps when we’re going against each other all the time.”

Seattle will need to improve even further at this position if they hope to progress past the Wild Card round. The 49ers and Eagles somehow improved their already ferocious defensive fronts, while Aaron Donald will be back on the Rams this year.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Geno Smith disrespect continues in latest PFF QB rankings

32 NFL veterans who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire