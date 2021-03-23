Shane Waldron excited to bring Gerald Everett along to Seahawks

Shane Waldron may be new to the Seattle Seahawks, but at least he’ll have a familiar face as a part of his offense next season.

With the Seahawks signing former Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett last week, Waldron gets to bring a player to Seattle that already has a background in the offensive scheme he will look to implement.

“Gerald brings versatility to any offense, so we’re excited to be able to get him here and really utilize him as a weapon that can move around and do a lot of different things within an offensive structure,” Waldron said, via John Boyle of the team’s website.

The Seahawks Offense greatly suffered from the lack of a consistent third option in the passing game, particularly in the second half of last season. David Moore had flashy success early but it wasn’t a regular occurrence. Phillip Dorsett missed the whole year to foot injuries. Greg Olsen missed a chunk of time due to a foot injury as well. Josh Gordon was cleared to return from suspension only to have it reinstated as he returned to the building in December. While DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett had productive years, teams began to key on them more consistently without a third piece to attack coverage adequately.

Everett shared time with Tyler Higbee with the Rams at tight end. Though he hasn’t had staggering numbers during his four years with the Rams, Everett has flashed at times with standout plays. Waldron believes his skill-set will be beneficial to have with the Seahawks.

“He’s got aggressive hands, and he can seem to always find a way to get open versus tight man-to-man coverage,” Waldron said. “Then his ability once the ball’s in his hand to make the first guy miss or break that first tackle has been something he’s consistently been able to put on display since college and right on through at the NFL level. So it’s a big asset as far as his ability to aggressively go attack the ball and then make something happen with it once it’s in his hands.”

A former second-round pick in 2017, Everett had a career-high 41 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown last year for Los Angeles.

Shane Waldron excited to bring Gerald Everett along to Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk