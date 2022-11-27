Shane Vereen, Nick Aliotti explain why Caleb Williams has the Heisman Trophy locked up

Reuters

European Union governments, seeking to curb Moscow's ability to fund the Ukraine war without causing an oil supply shock, are split over a G7 push that the cap be set at $65 to $70 per barrel. "The limit that is being considered today - about $60 - I think this is an artificial limit," said Zelenskiy, who has consistently pushed allies to impose tougher sanctions of all types against Russia. The idea of the cap is to prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than the price set by the G7 and its allies.