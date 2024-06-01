Shane van Gisbergen earns first Xfinity Series win at Portland

After winning his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Chicago last summer, Shane van Gisbergen is now a winner in the Xfinity Series after taking the checkered flag in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway Saturday evening.

Van Gisbergen held off a hard-charging Justin Allgaier, who led 46 of 75 laps in the Pacific Northwest.

Sammy Smith, AJ Allmendinger and Ed Jones rounded out the top five.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos: Portland

Cole Custer, Josh Williams, Parker Kligerman, Parker Retzlaff and Riley Herbst completed the top 10.

The Xfinity Series will continue left-and-right turns next Saturday, with another road-course race at Sonoma Raceway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.