Shane van Gisbergen earns first Xfinity Series win at Portland

staff report
·1 min read
After winning his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Chicago last summer, Shane van Gisbergen is now a winner in the Xfinity Series after taking the checkered flag in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway Saturday evening.

Van Gisbergen held off a hard-charging Justin Allgaier, who led 46 of 75 laps in the Pacific Northwest.

Sammy Smith, AJ Allmendinger and Ed Jones rounded out the top five.

Cole Custer, Josh Williams, Parker Kligerman, Parker Retzlaff and Riley Herbst completed the top 10.

The Xfinity Series will continue left-and-right turns next Saturday, with another road-course race at Sonoma Raceway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

