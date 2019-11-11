Shane Sutton testimony delayed at Richard Freeman's tribunal

Dr Richard Freeman (second left) is appearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) in Manchester - PA

Shane Sutton’s eagerly anticipated first day as a witness at the medical tribunal of Dr Richard Freeman was a washout on Monday as the hearing, not for the first time, got bogged down in behind-the-scenes legal arguments.

The former head coach of British Cycling and Team Sky is, however, expected to give evidence on Tuesday morning.

The indications are that a further legal application could be lodged first thing. But Freeman’s legal counsel, Mary O’Rourke, QC, says she expects to be able to cross-examine the Australian by lunchtime.

The hearing is being held to determine whether Freeman, the former doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky, is fit to practise medicine.

Freeman is accused by the GMC of, among other things, ordering a batch of testosterone patches to British Cycling’s headquarters in Manchester in 2011 “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance”.

Freeman admits to having lied when initially questioned about the order, and of attempting to cover his tracks. But he now alleges that he was bullied by Sutton into purchasing the Testogel. Freeman’s legal team claims it was to treat Sutton’s erectile dysfunction.

Sutton will deny both this claim and the fact that the 30 sachets of Testogel were ordered at his request.

Freeman is being treated as a vulnerable witness, with a screen due to be used to separate him from Sutton while the latter gives his testimony.

Sutton’s evidence is highly anticipated with O’Rourke promising to probe the Australian’s "integrity, credibility and various other issues" during the hearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester.

The case took a dramatic twist last week when it emerged that O’Rourke had made a legal request to the Daily Mail to hand over a secret affidavit from Sutton that she claimed was "totally inconsistent" with evidence Sutton later gave to a parliamentary inquiry into doping in sport.

It is unclear whether Monday's legal application - lodged by the GMC - referred to that affidavit.

Either way, the delay has potentially reduced the amount of time O’Rourke will have to question Sutton, who has flown in from Majorca for the hearing.

It is unclear whether Sutton would be able or willing to alter his travel arrangements. The tribunal will not sit Wednesday due to a prior commitment of one of the three panel members.