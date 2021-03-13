Shane Sutton interview: 'It's now time for Dr Richard Freeman to tell the truth'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Rumsby
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shane Sutton&#xa0; - PA
Shane Sutton - PA

Shane Sutton last night told Dr Richard Freeman it was “time to tell the truth” about who he ordered banned drugs for and end the witch-hunt for a rider who may have doped before the 2012 Olympics.

Sutton, whose explosive testimony helped secure a bombshell verdict that the former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor had obtained testosterone “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance”, admitted the outcome of Dr Freeman’s medical tribunal would have “tainted” an unprecedented era of success in the minds of some.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph the day after that verdict was delivered, Sutton said: “I don’t believe the order was placed from the cycling perspective. Maybe the doctor was working outside cycling – I don’t know – but all the athletes that I’ve worked with in the track programme in my time, I vouch for all of them.

“Hopefully, the doctor will speak up and then take away all doubts of anybody having any ideas that British Cycling’s achievements, Team Sky’s achievements, or whatever, have been tainted.

“The knights of the world that we have and the great achievers over the past decade or so within British cycling, they must be sitting there thinking this is such a shame, that people might carry them in a different light.

Dr Richard Freeman&#xa0; - JAMES SPEAKMAN&#xa0;
Dr Richard Freeman - JAMES SPEAKMAN

“We worked in a programme that was stringent, was very strict on their policies at the time, as far as anti-doping was concerned. It saddens me, the whole affair.”

Sutton said he had spoken to some of those he coached to Olympic glory following Friday’s verdict.

“They’re sad that people would see them in a bad light,” he said. “But I’ve assured them that you don’t know anyone until you’ve lived with them. And I’ve lived with all these athletes.

“I would spend three months of my life in a room with Sir Chris Hoy, the Jason Queallys of this world, the Craig MacLeans, all the greats of the past, the Vicky Pendletons, the [Jess] Varnishes, we’d all go on training camps.

“When you live with people, you know what they’re doing; you know what they’re up to.”

Sutton sensationally stormed out of Freeman’s medical tribunal in November 2019 after being interrogated over accusations the doctor had ordered the testosterone to treat an erectile problem suffered by his former colleague, who was also forced to deny he was a serial liar, a bully and a doper.

He said: “The general public, I think, will see through this and they will see it as just one individual acting alone here in some shape or form, whether it was inside or outside of cycling – and I’m pretty convinced it was outside of cycling.”

Timeline | 10 key moments in the hearing
Timeline | 10 key moments in the hearing

He added of the erectile-dysfunction allegation he had so angrily denied: “It’s not a crime. So, why would I lie about it?”

Sutton also reflected on his own testimony against Freeman, who gave evidence from behind a screen after being deemed a vulnerable witness.

“I might have called the doctor spineless at the time because he wouldn’t come from behind the screen but I had a great relationship [with him]. As I said, bedside manner was impeccable. Yes, he had issues. We all had issues.”

Freeman was last night still considering whether to accept Friday’s verdict or lodge an appeal.

Asked whether he would participate in a new hearing, Sutton said: “It depends on the questions asked.

“If he appeals, he appeals. But, obviously, he’s going to have to stop telling lies.

“He’s openly admitted and his defence team has also admitted that he lied. That doesn’t bode well for a future appeal given the fact that he’s already admitted in the hearing that he’s lied on several occasions.

“This is not vendetta against the doctor. For me, he was a good bloke. I felt that I protected him as best as I could when I was leading the programme at the time.

“I hold him in high esteem as far as a practising doctor is concerned and he’s got himself involved in something here – and I don’t know what it was – that he obviously shouldn’t have.”

He added: “I just think the whole thing’s been a shambles from day one in respect that a man’s lied, he’s then openly admitted that he’s lied. Well, it’s now time to tell the truth.”

Recommended Stories

  • UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

    The UFC Vegas 21 results were dotted with several spectacular knockouts. They were overshadowed, however, by two bouts ending in a no contest, including the main event. UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards eye poke stops bout with Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards was out of the fight game for almost two years, but was poised to earn a title shot at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday night. The fight didn't go anywhere near the way he hoped, and likely left his bid for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unfulfilled. Edwards and Muhammad were both throwing with intent straight out of the gate. It was Edwards that landed the first hard shots. But it was a couple head kicks midway through the round that rocked Muhammad, who was briefly on wobbly legs. He clinched Edwards on the fence long enough to recover, but was bleeding around his right ear, likely from one of the head kicks. Edwards landed with several more hard punches in the final minute of the first frame, keeping Muhammad on the defensive. The fight was stopped when Edwards, who had landed a minor eye poke in the first round, landed an accidental, but much more severe eye poke in round two. Muhammad's eye immediately swelled from the poke, leading referee Herb Dean to quickly wave off the fight. Before the official result was read, Edwards met Muhammad in the middle of the Octagon, immediately apologizing "First of all, I apologize to Belal. I'd rather a loss than that. I was heartbroken," Edwards reiterated in his post-fight interview. "What now? It's been a long year and a half. To come back to that, I'm just heartbroken." UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370941489887477764?s=20 Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Ryan Spann made quick work of Misha Cirkunov in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event. The two fighters exchanged some heavy punches before Cirkunov landed a kick to the groin that caused a brief pause in the action. Once they started up again, Spann ate a shot before cracking Cirkunov, sending him to the canvas. Spann followed him to the canvas, but when it wasn't clear he could finish there, he forced Cirkunov to return to his feet. A short time later, Spann dropped Cirkunov again, this time finishing him with an onslaught of hammerfists. Following the fight, Spann called out the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370933829570080776?s=20 Dan Ige drops Gavin Tucker with one punch Calvin Kattar may have stopped Dan Ige's six-fight winning streak, but he was quick to start a new one with his 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. The bout had only just gotten underway when Ige stepped forward with a right hand that landed on the first exchange, dropping Tucker to the canvas. After the fight, Ige called out Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie. UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370927217350488068?s=20 Davey Grant builds momentum with second consecutive knockout Davey Grant is now on a three-fight winning streak after scoring his second consecutive knockout with a blistering finish of Jonathan Martinez. The fight was back and forth through the first round, Martinez landed brutal low kicks, while Grant was blasting away with heavy punches. Just as the round wore down, Martinez landed a huge punch that sent Grant to the canvas, though he couldn't find a way to finish. In round two, Grant landed a left hook that put Martinez on the canvas and followed with a couple right hands before the referee stopped the fight. UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370923174024609792?s=20 Matheus Nicolau returns with a narrow victory Matheus Nicolau left the UFC following a loss to Dustin Ortiz in 2018. At that time, the flyweight division was on life support. Having won two fights outside the promotion, he returned with a narrow victory over Manel Kape. Nicolau had a solid first round, threatening with a guillotine choke. Kape, however, showed shades of the skills that made him a Rizin FF champion in Japan, lighting Nicolau up with blazing fast hands in the second round. The third frame was a close one. Though Kape continued with his punching attack, he mixed in several hard knees that had Nicolau rocked. The Brazilian somehow dug deep and answered back, doing enough in the eyes of two of the judges to earn a split-decision nod. UFC Vegas 21 results: Matheus Nicolau gets split nod over Manel Kape Eryk Anders illegal knee results in no contest Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and it cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. Eryk Anders did the same to Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, but it resulted in a no contest. How can that be? Simple, referee Mark Smith ruled Yan's illegal knee an intentional act. Herb Dean, the referee on Saturday night, ruled that Anders's knee strike, though illegal, was unintentional. As such, with the fight still being within the first round, it was ruled a no contest. If they had completed two of the three rounds, they could have gone to the scorecards to see if one or the other fighter was ahead when the bout was stopped. UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest Matthew Semelsberger opens UFC Vegas 21 with a blistering knockout Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with this brutal knockout of Jason Witt. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370860710029369349?s=20 TRENDING > Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier UFC Vegas 21 Results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled a no contest (illegal eye poke) at 0:18, R2Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige def Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at 0:22, R1Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03, R2Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def Manel Kape by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart ruled a no contest (illegal knee) at 4:37, R1 UFC Vegas 21 Prelims Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R3Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:09, R2Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey def Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def Jason Witt by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1 Eryk Anders addresses his illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Tampa Tagged: WR Chris Godwin gets franchise marker

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was informed he'll be given the franchise tag, keeping him from free agency and marking his return to the Super Bowl champions, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Head coach Bruce Arians hinted the move could be coming in February while finger-counting the number of marquee players the team stands to lose in free agency. The move could push linebacker Lavonte David and pass rusher Shaq Barrett, who was tagged by the Buccaneers last March, into free agency.

  • No. 24 USC holds off Utah 91-85 in double overtime at Pac-12

    LAS VEGAS (AP) Evan Mobley played just seven minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and wasn't assertive when he was in the game. Mobley scored 13 of his 26 points in the two overtimes and No. 24 Southern California outlasted scrappy Utah 91-85 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals Thursday night. ''Well, he was well rested, so he had a lot of energy, and then he had to go two extra periods in overtime,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said.

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.

  • Irving scores 40, Nets beat Celtics 121-109

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. James Harden had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Brooklyn, which improved to 25-13 with its 12th win in 13 games. Landry Shamet added 18 points and fellow reserve Jeff Green finished with 11.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • Bears hopefully put kicking woes to rest, give 5-year deal to K Cairo Santos

    The Bears have a long-term kicker.

  • PGA Tour 'Bryson-proofs' TPC Sawgrass No. 18 ahead of Players Championship

    The Tour is changing the rules in response to the most exciting thing going in spectator golf.

  • Kevin Durant slated for further testing on injured hamstring, sidelined indefinitely

    "Who knows where this takes us and how soon he’s back?" head coach Steve Nash said.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Yahoo DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks

    There are plenty of Manchester City attackers on the fantasy radar for Saturday's three-game slate, and RotoWire's Chris Owen explains why Kevin De Bruyne remains the best choice.

  • Report: Mark Ingram agrees to a one-year, $3 million deal with Houston Texans

    Mark Ingram and David Johnson will hold down the backfield in Houston.

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022

    Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process. "In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we're keeping the band together," Brady tweeted https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1370423289550635009.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/11/2021

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Shaq Barrett leads depleted list of top 20 defensive free agents

    There are a few intriguing pass rushers set to hit free agency.

  • NHL roundup: Panthers rally to beat Jackets in OT

    Frank Vatrano's rebound goal completed Florida's wild comeback as the Panthers earned a 5-4 overtime win over the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Aaron Ekblad sent a puck up the boards in overtime, leading to a two-on-one rush led by Jonathan Huberdeau. Vatrano was playing in his 300th career game.

  • Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66

    Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard — stolen, he claimed, by the judges — that he never fought again. One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66.

  • Michigan basketball's loss to OSU has folks blasting final 3-point attempt, Juwan Howard

    What's being said about that ending between Michigan baksetball and Ohio State in the early Big Ten semifinal in Indianapolis.

  • DeChambeau reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments about the Bryson effect

    Bryson DeChambeau was asked his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's comments about trying to emulate Bryson.