Shane Steichen wired for sound at Colts training camp

Head coach Shane Steichen wired for sound at Indianapolis Colts training camp.
The Cowboys' owner doesn't sound like someone willing to give in to Martin's demands.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Kelce later posted that he needs to be a better teammate and leader.
Before taking off on its traditional summer break, F1 descends into the Ardennes Forest and the idyllic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Jamaica's first World Cup victory and France's late goal over Brazil set up a must-win for Brazil to advance out of the group stage.
A full offseason with Roquan Smith. Maybe the best safety tandem in the NFL. There's plenty of reason to be excited about the other side of the ball in Baltimore.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Payton said he needs a filter going forward, and was still acting like a Fox commentator and not a coach.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
Colts owner Jim Irsay recently called running back contract complaints "inappropriate."
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski say goodbye to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast as we know it with a recap of Yahoo’s own fantasy mock draft as well as news and notes from around the league.
Barkley signed a one-year deal with extra incentives to return to the Giants.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
Contreras is day-to-day with a scalp laceration after taking a backswing to the head.
The training camp crowd gave Hamlin a warm welcome when he took the field for the first time.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game NCAA suspension to start the 2023 season.
From 'F*** them picks' to lots of draft picks, Los Angeles will look a lot different this season.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
Head coach Frank Reich preached patience with his rookie quarterback, but made clear that he is Carolina's starter from Day 1.