Shane Steichen: "We'll see" if Jonathan Taylor plays this week

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to the practice field on Wednesday, with Indianapolis opening up his 21-day practice window.

Taylor missed the first four games of the season while on the physically unable to perform list, rehabbing his injured ankle.

There's a chance he plays on Sunday against the Titans — but there's also a chance the Colts keep him sidelined.

“We’ll see. We’ll see how practice goes," head coach Shane Steichen said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. "We’ve got the walk-through [Wednesday] and then practice Thursday and Friday, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

Aside from Taylor's contract dispute with the Colts, the running back has not played since Week 15 of last year. He was dealing with an ankle injury for most of last season, rushing for at least 100 yards in just two of his 11 games.

Taylor finished with 861 yards rushing and four touchdowns in 2023.