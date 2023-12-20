Shane Steichen on team suspensions: People are going to be held accountable

On Tuesday, the Colts suspended receiver Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown for the rest of the regular season for conduct detrimental to the team.

Head coach Shane Steichen declined to go into detail about the reasons for the suspensions during his Wednesday press conference, saying the matters will be kept internal.

“There’s gonna be a standard and people are going to be held accountable,” Steichen said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com.

McKenzie caught 11 passes for 82 yards and took three carries for 14 yards this season. He also averaged 8.9 yards on 23 punt returns and 25.3 yards on six kick returns.

Brown appeared in 12 games, mainly playing special teams. He recorded an interception in the Week 1 loss to the Jaguars.