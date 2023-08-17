Shane Steichen sees growth from Anthony Richardson in joint practices

The Indianapolis Colts ramped up the physicality this week, hosting the Chicago Bears for joint training camp practices at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson officially being named the starter, the work is only just beginning. Getting to go against a new defense shortly after his preseason debut is a challenge, but it offers the rookie a chance to see more reps against different looks.

In Wednesday’s joint practice, Richardson wasn’t afforded many opportunities to uncork a deep shot because of the looks given by the Bears defense. So, Richardson opted to settle for the underneath options.

Head coach Shane Steichen saw that as a sign of growth from the rookie.

“We had called a few shots and then he checked one down to the back off play-action which went down the sidelines for about 10 or 12, which was really good,” Steichen told reporters Wednesday. “That’s great growth, right? Don’t force it, right? Take the completions and move on from there.”

While Richardson’s game has been far from pristine, it’s clear he’s willing and able to learn quickly from mistakes he’s made. That was evident during the preseason opener when he threw an interception on his third pass attempt of the game. He then bounced back to put together two solid drives before his day ended.

A similar situation happened during 7-on-7 drills against the Bears defense. Head coach Matt Eberflus, the former Colts defensive coordinator, continued to use his patented two-high shell against Richardson. The rookie forced a throw over the middle, and it resulted in an interception.

Though the result is ugly, Richardson can use those moments to grow and ultimately turn it into a learning experience to benefit from in the future.

“Yeah, that’s the learning. Take what the defense gives you. We got to be on the same page there. It starts with myself, starts with coaching and we’ve got to get that cleaned up,” Steichen said.

Richardson’s inexperience is going to be present throughout the season, which is why it’s vital to get him as many reps as possible.

Even when the result may not be pretty, those moments and these opportunities can lead Richardson on a path to further growth.

“That’s what these practices are for, right?” Steichen said. “You get to go against another opponent, see different looks and it was good work for him tonight.”

