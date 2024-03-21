Shane Steichen, Reggie Wayne attend Texas pro day

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen and wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne were in attendance at the NFL pro day for Texas ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

While the Colts will have several scouts attending pro days and workouts leading up to April’s big event, it’s noteworthy when a head coach makes a trip.

It’s also notable that Wayne is in attendance considering the Longhorns have two fringe Round 1 receiver prospects in Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell.

Sark walking onto the field accompanied by Colts head coach Shane Steichen@Horns247 https://t.co/OT3IBtaYpM pic.twitter.com/bG3Cy9GhdX — Hank South (@HankSouth247) March 20, 2024

Their WR coach Troy Walters is there fwiw pic.twitter.com/RXgsj2u7Np — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 20, 2024

While the wide receiver prospects will certainly garner the most attention for the Colts, there are several other prospects the team likely had an eye on during the pro day.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is considered one of the top prospects at the position and likely a Day 2 pick. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy is expected to go in the first round while fellow defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat is a projected Day 2 selection.

Safety Ryan Watts also could be on Chris Ballard’s radar considering his elite RAS (9.84).

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire