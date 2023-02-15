Shane Steichen non-commital on retaining Colts coordinators

With Shane Steichen now officially the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, his first order of business is to fill out the coaching staff.

Though the decisions seem relatively easy for Steichen considering the connection he has with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and the recent success of special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the new head coach was non-commital on retaining them.

During his press conference Tuesday, Steichen simply stated they are going to get into that process this week.

“That’s the next process that I’m going to go through, is hiring a staff. Those guys will have those conversations in the next few days,” Steichen told the media.

This doesn’t mean anything in terms of the fates of Bradley and Ventrone. It likely means they haven’t had an in-depth conversation about it yet, and it gives the Colts a chance to look at other options just in case.

As we learned throughout the process of finding a head coach, the Colts are willing to take their time finding coaches if it means getting it right.

Bradley has a strong connection to Steichen as the two worked on the same coaching staff with the Chargers for four seasons. Steichen was the quarterbacks coach (2017-2019) and interim offensive coordinator (2020) while Bradley was the defensive coordinator.

While Steichen doesn’t seemingly have any tangible connection to Ventrone, the Colts may look to convince the head coach in retaining him. The special teams unit has been regarded as one of the best in the NFL and has ranked in the top 10 in each of the last three seasons.

The Colts would like to fill out the coaching staff sooner rather than later, but those conversations are likely coming throughout the weeks to come.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire