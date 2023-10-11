Shane Steichen has no timetable for Anthony Richardson's return

Anthony Richardson is out for at least four games after being placed on injured reserve, but it may take him longer to get back on the field.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that there currently is no timetable for Richardson's return.

"We’ll continue to evaluate that process," Steichen said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.

When asked if he expects Richardson to return this season, Steichen said, "We'll see. We’re still evaluating with the doctors."

Surgery also remains a possibility, with Steichen saying, "We’ll survey everything. We’ll look at everything. We'll see what happens, what the doctors say with the final deal."

Richardson suffered a reported Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Sunday's victory over the Titans. He had to exit the game midway through the second quarter after taking a hit to the shoulder on a designed run.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Richardson has completed 60 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He's also rushed for 136 yards with four TDs.

Gardner Minshew is expected to start for as long as Richardson is out.