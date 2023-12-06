Shane Steichen has no update on Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missed last week's game after undergoing surgery to repair his injured thumb. The initial reported timeline for his return was 2-3 weeks, and it doesn't seem like that's changed.

Via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com, head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that he has no update on Taylor at the start of the practice week.

When asked if it's safe to say Taylor will miss a second consecutive game, Steichen said, "We’ll see."

Taylor has rushed for 414 yards with four touchdowns in seven games this season. He’s also caught 16 passes for 137 yards with a TD.

Zack Moss, who has taken the bulk of the Colts carries this season, had 51 yards on 19 carries and two catches for 6 yards in last week’s win over Tennessee.